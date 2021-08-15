How to use and preserve different types of tomatoes from the garden

Most vegetable gardens include at least one tomato plant, and for good reason. The difference between supermarket and home-grown tomatoes is tremendous. Perfectly ripe tomatoes are delicate creatures and do not ship well. Commercially grown tomatoes are picked when still green and hard, shipped thousands of miles, and treated with ethylene to appear ripe. Home-grown tomatoes are a delight to eat, and supermarket tomatoes can be used as a weapon. (I have boys, so I know.)