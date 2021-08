Some situations are just untenable. For all of the want-to and all of the “should,” sometimes reality is more powerful than all sentiment. The Arizona Coyotes face a pivotal moment as Glendale terminated their lease on Thursday. The Buffalo Sabres couldn’t pry top overall pick Owen Power out of college, Gary Bettman defended the lack of Tom Wilson suspensions, and we collided head-on with Pittsburgh Penguins questions about putting Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang on the NHL trade market and queries about Jason Zucker’s lineup value.