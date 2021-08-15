Kicker makes a sensational first impression on the Cardinals
Veteran Matt Prater was everything the Arizona Cardinals could have hoped for and more during the team's 2021 preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. One of the top offseason priorities of the Arizona Cardinals was to find a placekicker who could come through in big moments. Back in March, the club's front office decided that veteran Matt Prater was the perfect man for the job. If the early indications are correct, it appears that the Cards made the right choice.
