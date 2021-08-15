Cancel
See Brandi Carlile Play Soundgarden Classics With Surviving Members at the Gorge

By Daniel Kreps
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Carlile reunited with the surviving members of Soundgarden to perform a pair of the band’s classics during her gig Saturday at George, Washington’s the Gorge. Joined by guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd, an exuberant Carlile and her band delivered renditions of “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” the two songs that featured on her Record Store Day 2020 EP A Rooster Says EP that also featured the Soundgarden trio. The appearance also marked the members’ first performance together in their home state since Cornell’s death.

