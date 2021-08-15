Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sea Power respond to criticism after removing “British” from band name

By Rhian Daly
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSea Power have responded to some criticism they received after they announced they were dropping the word “British” from their name. Since they made the announcement last week (August 9) and explained they were doing so to avoid any misinterpretations of jingoism, some fans have criticised the move on social media.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#British Empire#British Isles#Sea Power#Nazis#British Motorcycle Club#Hungarian#Russian#Pan European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
Related
Rock MusicNPR

Get To Know Delgres, The French Band Named After An Anti-Slavery Freedom Fighter

Music can transport you, and in the case of the band Delgres, it can transport you to many different places and times, all at once. You may remember Delgres from when we featured them on the show a few years back during our Sense of Place trip to Paris. They're based in France, but their lyrics are mostly sung in Creole – and they tell stories, both lyrically and musically, that are informed by lead singer Pascal Danae's family history. His ancestors were enslaved on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, and the band is named after Louis Delgrès, who led the fight against the re-institution of slavery there in 1802. That island is where your musical journey begins, with a live recording of the title track of their new album, 4 Ed Maten — or, in English, "4 a.m." Watch or listen above.
Musicguitar.com

British Sea Power change name to Sea Power, announce new LP Everything Was Forever

British Sea Power have dropped “British” from their name to steer clear of what they’ve called connotations of “antagonistic nationalism”. A statement from the the indie-rock band’s website explained that they chose their original name to reference the “elementary power of the oceans”; the mention of the British navy was a bit of “wry humour” thrown in.
AnimalsWTOV 9

GALLERY: Fisherman captures images of mystery monsters from the deep sea

MOSCOW (Zenger News) — Weird, alien-like creatures are featured in an incredible collection of images taken by a Russian trawler fisherman fascinated by the deep-sea denizens from the ocean’s “twilight zone.”. Roman Fedortsov from the city of Murmansk in northwestern Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast region was so amazed by some of...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: The Clown Prince Is Back Again, With “Proof”

Royal Family news reveals Mr. Simon Dorante-Day is known for one thing: trying to show the world that his claims of relation to the royal family are absolutely not absurd. Apart from providing picture comparison as evidence, the 55-year-old Australian has also endeavored to explain how his birth was contrived and hidden.
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Ancient Roman Relic Unearthed In England Shows British Prisoners Were Executed By Lions

The key handle was found at an excavation in Leicester and depicts a scraggly-haired man being devoured by a lion. Despite falling nearly 1,600 years ago, the Roman Empire was so dominant and expansive that relics of its reign keep surfacing today. Discovered only five years ago in Leicester, England, a bronze key handle has now shed light on how ruthless that reign really was — as it depicts lions being used in human executions in Roman Britain.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

CNN concert disaster forces Anderson Cooper, others to kill air time

CNN spent weeks hyping Saturday’s star-studded "We Love New York: The Homecoming Concert," which it planned to broadcast from New York City’s Central Park. The event was supposed to celebrate the city’s reopening after coronavirus shutdowns. Instead, performances by the night’s biggest names – including Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and...
MuseumsNew York Post

The heartbreaking stories behind the art Nazis stole from the Jews

Matisses, Picassos, Cézannes. Nazi forces plundered scores of artistic treasures — and took an unfathomable number of human lives — during World War II and the Holocaust. Works of art went on improbable paths before, during and after the war, withstanding harrowing conditions. They wound their way across national borders, through military depots and in and out of networks of collectors, looters, ideologues and restitution organizations.
Musicenergy941.com

Machine Gun Kelly Responds To Critics

Machine Gun Kelly is responding to his critics. Some fans have been trashing the musician for switching genres following the release of his new rock single, ‘Papercuts.”. Kelly posted to social media writing, “Me: Drops a rock song. ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t rap anymore!’ Me: Drops a rap song.” ‘Arghhhh, he doesn’t do rock anymore!’
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Animated British Band Gorillaz Launch ‘G Foot’ Clothing

Off the back of their 2020 album, Song Machine – Season One: Strange Timez, animated British band Gorillaz have unveiled their new clothing imprint, G Foot. Founded in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, the Gorillaz—aka singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and Japanese guitar prodigy Noodle—were formed following a series of misadventures, encounters, and pure luck to explode into a pre-digital world with their colourful story and innovative virtual scenarios. With seven albums released, the band has charted their career following the path of musical innovation, boasting over two decades of success.

Comments / 0

Community Policy