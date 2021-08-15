Sea Power respond to criticism after removing “British” from band name

Music can transport you, and in the case of the band Delgres, it can transport you to many different places and times, all at once. You may remember Delgres from when we featured them on the show a few years back during our Sense of Place trip to Paris. They're based in France, but their lyrics are mostly sung in Creole – and they tell stories, both lyrically and musically, that are informed by lead singer Pascal Danae's family history. His ancestors were enslaved on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, and the band is named after Louis Delgrès, who led the fight against the re-institution of slavery there in 1802. That island is where your musical journey begins, with a live recording of the title track of their new album, 4 Ed Maten — or, in English, "4 a.m." Watch or listen above.