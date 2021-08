There’s a special place in my heart for both The Muppets and Disney World/Disneyland. And both of them are because of two of the absolute most important women in my life. The Muppets is important because my mom and I used to watch it together all the time. She taught me the joys of Jim Henson’s world. Then my wife is the first person to get me to Disney World, which introduced me to the entire universe that is Disney. I became a huge fan of all things related to the parks, movies, history, pretty much anything related to Disney was on my radar from that point on (if you don’t believe me, go check out my Instagram and look at all the pictures of airplanes and Disney!).