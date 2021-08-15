Death toll rises to over 700 in Haiti earthquake

© Getty

The death toll following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked Haiti on Saturday morning has risen to at least 700 victims.

During a Sunday news conference, Civil Protection Agency head Jerry Chandler confirmed that at least 724 people had lost their lives, The New York Times reported.

The country, which was struck by another major earthquake 11 years ago, saw schools and hospitals devastated and many buildings flattened by the Saturday tremor, Reuters noted. Most of the destruction occurred in the southwestern area of Haiti.

Officials have signaled they’re worried that there are not enough doctors to treat victims. A few dozen doctors in the city of Les Cayes are reportedly estimated to be available for around 1 million residents.

Haiti had already been reeling from the assassination of its president last month, prevalent gang violence and a shortage of critical supplies.

In a statement issued on Saturday, President Biden said he was “saddened” by the earthquake, noting that the country, noting it was an “already a challenging time for the people of Haiti.”

He said that the United States would assist Haiti in its disaster relief efforts and said that USAID Administrator Samantha Power would be the primary coordinator for his administration's efforts.

During his Sunday blessing, Pope Francis pushed the international community to help Haiti through the crisis.

"May solidarity from everyone lighten the consequences of the tragedy," he said, according to Reuters.