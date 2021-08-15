Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Death toll rises to over 700 in Haiti earthquake

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5SFN_0bSOcHxl00
© Getty

The death toll following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked Haiti on Saturday morning has risen to at least 700 victims.

During a Sunday news conference, Civil Protection Agency head Jerry Chandler confirmed that at least 724 people had lost their lives, The New York Times reported.

The country, which was struck by another major earthquake 11 years ago, saw schools and hospitals devastated and many buildings flattened by the Saturday tremor, Reuters noted. Most of the destruction occurred in the southwestern area of Haiti.

Officials have signaled they’re worried that there are not enough doctors to treat victims. A few dozen doctors in the city of Les Cayes are reportedly estimated to be available for around 1 million residents.

Haiti had already been reeling from the assassination of its president last month, prevalent gang violence and a shortage of critical supplies.

In a statement issued on Saturday, President Biden said he was “saddened” by the earthquake, noting that the country, noting it was an “already a challenging time for the people of Haiti.”

He said that the United States would assist Haiti in its disaster relief efforts and said that USAID Administrator Samantha Power would be the primary coordinator for his administration's efforts.

During his Sunday blessing, Pope Francis pushed the international community to help Haiti through the crisis.

"May solidarity from everyone lighten the consequences of the tragedy," he said, according to Reuters.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Samantha Power
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake#Extreme Weather#Civil Protection Agency#The New York Times#Reuters#Usaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban mass near Panjshir

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan security officer early Monday, German officials said, the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country. The shooting near the military side...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy