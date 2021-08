As the numbers of new COVID-19 cases rise in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has claimed that the ongoing spike is to be expected — that it’s part of a seasonal pattern. “We have a summer season here, just like last year. It started a little later this year. So you’re going to have higher prevalence for the rest of July, probably into August. And then it goes back and goes the different waves,” DeSantis said July 21. “If you’re vaccinated, those waves are not going to impact you in any significant way, and I think that’s the important message for people.”