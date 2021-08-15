Cancel
Afghan President Flees the Country as Taliban Move on Kabul

Cover picture for the articleKabul, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in the capital, Kabul. That was the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by U.S.-led forces after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media. Click the image below for the updated story from the AP.

