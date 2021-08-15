Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanson, MA

Friends remember Halifax father, daughter killed in Hanson motorcycle crash

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYlAP_0bSObFA600

HANSON, Mass. — Loved ones of the Halifax father and daughter killed in a motorcycle crash in Hanson Friday are left mourning and looking for answers.

“I mean, this is just tragic. It just doesn’t make any sense at all,” said James Cook, of Hanson.

Hanson police said 58-year-old James Ripley and his 19-year-old daughter Jenna Ripley were riding a motorcycle down Route 58 near Hill Road Friday when they went off the road and struck a pole.

Jenna Ripley was pronounced dead at the scene. James Ripley was rushed to Brockton Hospital, where he later died.

“James was the most loyal, the most honest ma. He would not tell a lie, just the best of us,” said Jeffrey Keaney, James Ripley’s best childhood friend. “The most important thing, the thing he loved more than anything, was being a dad, and that’s what makes this thing so horrible.”

Keaney was also Jenna Ripley’s Godfather.

“Dad was his biggest deal. That’s all he wanted out of life,” said Keaney. “He’s got another daughter at home.”

Ripley’s friends went back to the crash scene Sunday to try to find some answers and some closure.

“We just needed to look at the actual place where it happened to try to find some understanding,” said Joel Clemons, of Hanson. “At this point, there’s nothing else to do.”

Investigators haven’t said what caused the motorcycle to veer off the road, but the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said both James and Jenna Ripley were wearing helmets.

“I mean, I just waved to him two days ago when he drove by my house,” said Clemons. “He was just the greatest guy, and it’s just the biggest loss for us.”

Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section responded to the scene. Troopers from the Plymouth County CPAC Unit responded to assist with the investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
62K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanson, MA
City
Halifax, MA
Halifax, MA
Accidents
Hanson, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Halifax, MA
Crime & Safety
Hanson, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Accident#Brockton Hospital#Cpac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy