As a male manager, can I only meet with women unless chaperoned?
If a governor resigns over a “he said, she said” dispute about where his hand was when she asked for a photo, or because he asked about their personal lives, or hugged them for a second too long at an event, is there any hope for being a male manager? I feel all it takes is for one woman to make a claim and then I am tarnished forever and risk losing my job. Can I make it clear that I will refuse to meet with any woman at work one-on-one, privately?talesbuzz.com
