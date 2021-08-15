Cancel
El Paso, TX

2 dead as severe flooding threat persists in southwestern US

the-journal.com
 7 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - A second person has died from flooding caused by monsoon-type rains in far western Texas and southern New Mexico and Arizona. A 2-year-old girl died Friday of injuries she suffered in the collapse of a basement wall at her family's El Paso, Texas, home, said Angel Gómez, head of Operation HOPE in El Paso, the nonprofit helping the family with funeral arrangements. The girl's 65-year-old grandmother also was killed in the Thursday night collapse in the family's flooded basement, he said.

www.the-journal.com

