‘What If…?’ Reveals A Fascinating Thanos Easter Egg In First Episode

Josh Brolin is not only an actor with many credits to his name, but he is also one of those rare actors to have played two different prominent roles in Marvel movies. He played Cable in Deadpool 2 in between his stints are the Mad Titan Thanos in the MCU, and he has been reprising his role of the Avengers' antagonist in the latest episode of Marvel's What If...? series. In the episode, which also featured the last performance of Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, saw the Black Panther becoming Star-Lord and gave Thanos a whole new role in the Marvel world. Considering his hellbent mission to remove half of humanity from existence in the main Marvel timeline, his What If...? appearance was something a little more fun, and it let to Brolin speaking to ACE Universe about what actually pulled him into the role in the first place.