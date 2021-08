Matz (10-7) earned the win Sunday against Seattle after allowing one unearned run on three hits and three walks while fanning four across five innings. Matz recorded his 10th win of the season and while he ended just three outs away from recording another quality start, it's worth noting that he has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last three contests. Perhaps more importantly, Matz managed to bounce back following a woeful effort in his previous start when he only tossed 4.2 innings while allowing four runs (two earned). The left-hander owns a 1.18 ERA through three appearances this month.