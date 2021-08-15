Justin Fields Hype Train Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Cancel
Justin Fields' preseason debut was electric. In his first professional football action, he lived up to the hype form training camp, completing 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown pass. He also added a rushing touchdown. It was basically one of the greatest performances in the history of Chicago sports.

Any team would be happy with this performance. The hype train will now roll on with increasing speed. A speed which Fields is completely comfortable with apaprently. Via NFL.com:

"It was actually kind of slow to me, to be honest," Fields told reporters following the game. "I think I was expecting it to be a little bit faster but practicing game speed, going at it with my teammates every day, of course, you know, we have a great defense so, me going against them every day, it definitely slowed the game up a little bit for me. So, I felt comfortable out there. Of course, I have room to grow, so I'm just gonna try to get better each and every day."

There's really only one question remaining after Fields looked completely legitimate on Saturday. How much longer will the Bears toy with Andy Dalton's emotions?

And on and on. This is either going to end in a dynasty or really incredible ammount of disappointment. There just cannot be any inbetween.

