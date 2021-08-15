Cancel
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Tells Disney CEO: 'We Are Not an Experiment'

Cover picture for the article"I'm fired the f— up to make history on September 3rd," wrote Simu Liu after Disney's CEO Bob Chapek referred to the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as an "interesting experiment" Simu Liu is ready to make history when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
Moviesepicstream.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Only Request to Disney Ahead of Deadpool 3

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-evolving and it's quite evident that Phase Four marks the beginning of "changes" in the franchise. Speaking of change, our favorite Merc with a Mouth Deadpool is one of the characters that will soon be entering the MCU,...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Box Office Tracking Points Revealed; Star Simu Liu Responds

Recent controversy aside, Black Widow is now in the rearview and all eyes are on Marvel Studios' next movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In terms of box office takings, it looks set to have potentially the lowest MCU opening since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, no great surprise given what a hit theaters have taken since the rise in COVID cases related to the Delta variant.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’: Simu Liu Responds To Bob Chapek’s ‘Interesting Experiment’ Comments

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek describing the new film’s theatrical release as an “interesting experiment.”. During a quarterly earnings call for Disney, CEO Bob Chapek discussed the upcoming release of Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which stars Simu Liu in the titular role. The film will be Disney’s first release in 2021 to remain exclusively in theaters following the company’s dual-release strategy with both theatrical distribution and Disney Plus Premier Access, the latter of which allows subscribers to watch new releases such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise at home for $29.99. This new release strategy, which kicked off in 2020 with the release of Mulan, came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” Early Tickets, Reaction

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” held its world premiere last night, several weeks ahead of its release on September 3rd. The title faces an uphill battle, arriving exclusively in cinemas at a time when the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading across the globe, lockdowns and vaccine mandates are coming into effect in certain locations, and fear of sitting in indoor public spaces is on the rise.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Promises Exciting Origin Story

Marvel Studios' next theatrical release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is coming next month and will be the first MCU movie in a long while to feature an all-new cast of characters. The film is being led by Simu Liu, who is best known for his role as Jung Kim on the sitcom Kim's Convenience. Not only will this mark Liu's first time in the MCU, but it's the first time movie fans will get to know the character of Shang-Chi. During a recent chat with Total Film, Liu teased the movie will be a top-notch origin story.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi: Marvel Studios Learned of Simu Liu's "We Gonna Talk" Tweet After He Was Cast

Not long after Marvel Studios announced that actor Simu Liu had been cast as the titular hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did Marvel fans immediately dig up an old tweet of his where he expressed an interest in playing the part. Speaking on the Red Carpet for the film's premiere in Hollywood, Marvel president Kevin Feige was asked about how Liu was cast in the role. The Shang-Chi producer referenced the infamous "Ok @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi" from the actor that was posted back in 2018, revealing they didn't learn about it until after the ink had dried.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Teaser Confirms [SPOILERS] as Most Powerful Weapon in the MCU

There is little doubt that people have high hopes for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. After all, it's the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film that will be released exclusively in theaters since the pandemic. Luckily, it looks like the Destin Daniel Cretton movie has a major surprise for fans. A new clip reveals the most powerful weapon that exists in the MCU.
Moviesatlantanews.net

Kevin Feige addresses 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu's response

By Kevin Feige Addresses 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu'S Response To Disney Ceo'S 'Experiment' CommentWashington [US], August 17 (ANI): In an unusual set of circumstances for Marvel Studios, the premiere of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' was recently held just 48 hours after its lead, Simu Liu, took aim at Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who had described the film's release as an 'experiment' for the company.
TV SeriesComicBook

Watch: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu’s First Voiceover Role in Corner Gas Animated Clip

Before he makes his MCU debut in Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, actor Simu Liu is getting animated in Corner Gas Animated. The fourth and final season of the adult animated series, a revival of the sitcom Corner Gas about a small-town Canadian gas station, adds Liu in "The Fresh Prints of Bell Heir" episode as the hypnotist Gerald Mesmerizer. Corner Gas Animated reveals a first look at Liu's character ahead of the episode's premiere on Monday, August 16, on CTV Comedy Channel:
Retailepicstream.com

Eternals: New Trailer Reveals Why They Didn't Help Avengers During Thanos Invasion

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Studios' upcoming offering Eternals just released its final full-length trailer that pretty much answers the one question fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been asking for months now: why were the Eternals missing-in-action when Thanos was causing havoc on Earth? In case you didn't know, the Eternals have inhabited the Earth for centuries but they've always had one moral code and that is to not intervene in human affairs that don't concern them.

