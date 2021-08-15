Cancel
Albany County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 12:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Goshen County; Laramie Valley; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MDT TODAY UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Monday. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Portions of Southeast Wyoming WHEN...1 PM MDT Sunday through 1 PM MDT Monday IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/

