Job alert: These jobs are open in Point Roberts

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Point Roberts.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Point Roberts:

1. Asphalt Screed Operator

🏛️ Mount Vernon, WA Area Jobs

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $69 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: ASPHALT SCREED OPERATOR JOB LOCATION: BELLINGHAM, WA Lakeside Industries, Inc. is in search of an experienced Asphalt Screed Operator to join our Bellingham, WA division! As one of the ...

2. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

3. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $2160/week- Bellingham, WA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

4. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Blaine, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Youth Enrichment/Special Events Coordinator

🏛️ City of Bellingham

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Youth Enrichment/Special Events Coordinator Print ( Apply Youth Enrichment/Special Events Coordinator Salary $24.69 Hourly Location City of Bellingham, WA Job Type Part Time Department Parks and ...

6. Travel RN (Step Down Unit) Un To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,175 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $3,175 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Bellingham, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3159 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $3,159 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Bellingham, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3159 ...

9. Asphalt Topside Paver Operator

🏛️ Lakeside Industries

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $69 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lakeside Industries, Inc. is in search of an experienced Topside Paver Operator to join our Bellingham, WA division! As one of the largest asphalt paving contractors in the Pacific Northwest, we ...

10. Psychiatry Travel Nurse RN - $2600 per week in WA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Bellingham, WA

💰 $2,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...