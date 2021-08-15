These Green Bay companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Green Bay, WI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Green Bay companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Entry Level Machinist / Metal Fabricator - Start ASAP

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Oconto, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have fabrication experience? Or are you looking to start a career in metal fab and machining? This is for you! You will be working in a custom fabrication shop to operate machinery and ...

3. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DML3 Greenville, WI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DML3 - Greenville - South West corner ...

4. CDL Delivery Driver- Home Daily

🏛️ Valley Cooperative Association

📍 Appleton, WI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $60,000 to $85,000 Annually, No experience necessary. $5000 Signing Bonus. Top notch equipment- Tractors range from 2017-2020 Models Driver Bonuses Home Daily- 1st shift Full Competitive ...

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

6. Autoglass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...