Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Moulton

(MOULTON, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Moulton companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Moulton:

1. CDL-A Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1200+

🏛️ Nationwide-Express

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $1,200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver will be pulling containers in or out of the rail yard in Huntsville, AL and delivering loads within a 125ml radius in Tennessee. Driver will be hauling hazardous materials which will require X ...

2. Entry Level Insurance Agent

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

3. Project Engineer

🏛️ NCW

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is a top GC seeking a Traveling Project Engineer. First project in Decatur, AL then will relocate to MN, TX, CO, or AZ. QUALIFICATIONS * Ground up commercial or industrial experience ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Decatur, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30 ...

5. YARD DRIVER / JOCKEY - $25 Per Hour

🏛️ Premier Transportation

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT LOCAL WORK! GREAT PAY PACKAGE! $25 PER HOUR Take just a few minutes... APPLY DIRECTLY ON OUR LINK BELOW EAT and SLEEP at YOUR OWN HOME! HAVE A PREDICTABLE WORK SCHEDULE! Premier Transportation ...

6. Seeking Currently Licensed Insurance Agents - Training Provided - Build your Agency

🏛️ Custom Life Pro at Quility Holdings LLC

📍 Athens, AL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE NEED!! Work from home!! The Jackson Agency is looking for Life Insurance Agents who appreciate a cutting-edge company with the desire to work for themselves. If you want to help clients ...

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

8. Sales Rep / Weekly Pay / Full Benefits Package / Paid Training

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Athens, AL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION SERVICE INDUSTRY, HOSPITALITY, AND SALES SPECIALISTS! RECENT HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE GRADS! Safe Haven Security is the #1 Largest authorized ADT dealer. We are looking to fill the Outside ...

9. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Mooresville, AL

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

10. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Florence, AL

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...