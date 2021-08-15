Job alert: These jobs are open in Mt Pleasant

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Companies in Mt Pleasant are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mt Pleasant:

1. P2P Procurement Specialist - Contract to hire

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in the energy corridor of Houston, TX. It is a contract to hire role. The pay for this position is $28/HR. SAP and P2P experience are required for consideration. Please apply ...

2. Healthcare Recruiter **HIRING ASAP**

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: 3 Healthcare Recruiter opportunities available in Midland. Training is on site, role can be hybrid in office/remote after that. $20-$25.00 per hour! Monday through Friday (day shift

3. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Coleman, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. APay Specialist - Midland, MI

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your next good thing is right here. At Kelly® Professional & Industrial, we're all about helping you discover what's next in your career. Our client in Midland, Michigan is seeking an Apay ...

6. QDOBA TEAM MEMBER

🏛️ Northwind Investments, Inc.

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

QDOBA MEXICAN EATS RESTAURANT TEAM MEMBER $12.00 to $15.00 PER HOUR Crew Member Benefits: * Flexible scheduling * Free meal when working * 50% discount for family and friends when you dine with them

7. Cashier/Deli Worker

🏛️ Big C's Corner Store

📍 Harrison, MI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Cashier/Deli Worker to become a part of our team! Also be able to fill small fillable propane tanks. Responsibilities: * Welcome customers when they enter the store * Operate cash ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $1,100-$1,300/Week

🏛️ West Side Transport - Local Drivers

📍 Lake, MI

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Local CDL-A Truck Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $1,300/week - Excellent Benefits Join West Side Transport to continue your wonderful career as a Class A CDL Truck Driver by choosing our ...

9. Hiring Local & Regional Refrigerated-Reefer Owner Operators - No Touch Freight - 170

🏛️ Blackhawk Transport

📍 Midland, MI

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Local & Regional Refrigerated/Reefer Owner Operators No Touch Freight Benefits: * Average $110,000 - $130,000 Annually! * Local Drivers: * Home Daily * Regional Drivers: * Home Weekly * $5,000 ...

10. OTR Drivers

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Lake, MI

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for OTR Company DriversBenefits * High Refrigerated Freight Volume - Run 2600-3000 mi/week * Consistently Earn $1200-$1400/week * Orientation Pay * Earn 1 Day Off For Every ...