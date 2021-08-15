No experience necessary — Oklahoma City companies hiring now

(Oklahoma City, OK) These companies are hiring Oklahoma City residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Nursing, Administrative Specialist 2

🏛️ UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

📍 Edmond, OK

💰 $30,180 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Main Campus - Edmond, OK Position Type Staff Salary Range $30,180.80 - $30,180.80 Salary/year Description Position Overview: Provides administrative and clerical ...

2. Entry Level Associate - Direct Customer Service

🏛️ SBS Group

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $54,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Building relationships is at the crux of our firm's success; whether it applies to our clients, among our team members, or with customers. Our charismatic team of Customer Service ...

3. FWSP Student Secretary (Clerical) - SOCIO/GERO/SAS

🏛️ UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

📍 Edmond, OK

💰 $7 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Main Campus - Edmond, OK Position Type Student Salary Range $7.25 - $7.25 Hourly Description Hours per Week 20 hrs/wk College/Department Overview The College of ...

4. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DOK4 Oklahoma, OK (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DOK4 - Oklahoma - 6801 South Air Depot ...

5. Account Manager - Entry Level

🏛️ Millennium Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are one of the area's major marketing firms, and we're continuing to expand. We are in need of new ENTRY LEVEL manager trainees with fresh and innovative ideas to represent the major companies we ...

6. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

7. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

8. CDL A Driver Jobs for Military Vets earn $88,000 first year, no experience required!

🏛️ TMC Transportation

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESTINATION EXCELLENCE Earn up to $88,000 in first year! Your Opportunity Earn ➤ Paid Flatbed Training with Top Industry Pay to Start! We offer the best payscale in the industry for new drivers ...

9. Financial Services - Part-Time & Entry Level - 100% Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ...