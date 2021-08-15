Hiring now! Jobs in Charleston with an immediate start

(Charleston, WV) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Charleston are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Job available - immediate employment - Evening Medical Cleaner - Scioto Services - Scioto Services

🏛️ Scioto Services

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Winans, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small businesses across ...

2. CLIENT SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE **Immediate Hire**

🏛️ Alpha Acquisitions, Inc.

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CLIENT SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE SEND IN YOUR RESUME FOR CONSIDERATION WITHIN 48 HOURS!! This is not a call center or remote position. Our team works within local, essential big-box retail stores, and ...

3. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Sales Coordinator

4. Factory Production

🏛️ United Talent

📍 Fraziers Bottom, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

United Talent is immediately hiring Production Associates for a manufacturing company in Fraziers Bottom, WV! Job duties : * Assembling small components * Packaging small components Pay and Shift