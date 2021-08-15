Cancel
Minot, ND

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Minot

 7 days ago

(MINOT, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Minot.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Minot:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSOYkQs00

1. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Field Service Technician

🏛️ Orion Talent

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orion Talent, the nation s largest military recruiting firm, is currently recruiting transitioning or former military professionals for a Field Service Technician. Salary $26-$32/hr. 5-10 hours of OT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Journeyman Electrician - Industrial

🏛️ Skillwork

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skillwork is currently seeking Licensed Journeyman Electricians to join our team! Find freedom and flexibility in your work, travel the country, and learn new skillsets working with new companies

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Track Laborer

🏛️ Canadian Pacific Railway

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Req ID: 83868 * Department: Engineering * Job Type: Full-Time * Position Type: Union * Location: Minot, North Dakota * Country: United States * # of Positions: 3 * Compensation Rate: $24.99 - $27.77 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Emergency Room RN - Registered Nurse

🏛️ Supplemental Health Care

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Supplemental Health Care is a nationally recognized healthcare staffing provider, partnering with a hospital in Minot, ND to provide an Emergency Room RN for a travel assignment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($3350/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $3,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3278.88 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $3,278 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Minot, ND. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 8 weeks Pay: $3278.88 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,965 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $2,965 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Minot, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

9. District Sales Manager

🏛️ National Write Your Congressman

📍 Minot, ND

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want a career where you can make a difference? Do you care about the future of our country? Do you want unmatched sales training and support? Why NWYC is Different: Support! Support! Support ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Welder Fabricator

🏛️ Dan's Tank Company Inc.

📍 Berthold, ND

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Welder Fabricator to become an integral part of our team! The Welder will use specialized equipment to weld and assemble new metal forms. Responsibilities: * Manufacture and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

