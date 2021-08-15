Cancel
Lacygne, KS

Start tomorrow? Lacygne companies hiring immediately

Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 7 days ago

(Lacygne, KS) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Lacygne-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. General and Skilled Laborers - Immediate start - Long term

🏛️ Superior Skilled Trades

📍 Edgerton, KS

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skilled and General Laborers needed for Warehouse Set-Up in Edgerton, KS starting immediately. Joining our team means working with dedicated, highly skilled employees that ensure we deliver superior ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Hillsdale, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: New Century, KS Job opportunities vary by ...

3. Warehouse Associate (Night Shift) Start ASAP!

🏛️ IntelliSource

📍 Edgerton, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Associate Job Highlights Our team is focused on keeping our employees healthy and safe during this time by taking all measures associated with safety, cleaning and distancing guidelines. We ...

4. Warehouse Workers - URGENT NEED

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Edgerton, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WAREHOUSE WORKERS - HIRING IMMEDIATELY! FAST TRACK OPTION TO LEARN HOW TO OPERATE EQUIPMENT, $1 INCREASE IN PAY ONCE TRAINED Description: * Employees will be picking & packing items in a large scale ...

5. General Labor

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 Fort Scott, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB FAIR AT TIMKEN IN FORT SCOTT, KANSAS ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28 FROM 10AM TO 2PM COME BY FOR JOB INFORMATION AND PLANT TOURS PAY STARTING AT $16.44/ HOUR, TEMP TO HIRE POSITIONS Immediate openings in ...

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

