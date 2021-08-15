Hiring Now: These roles are open in Forsyth

(FORSYTH, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Forsyth companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Forsyth:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Navajo Express - Doubles

📍 Hysham, MT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Drivers! Consistently Earn $1,400-$1,800/Week - Excellent Benefits - Dedicated Runs! Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the ...

2. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Forsyth, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. CDL OTR Truck Driver and Owner Operators - Flexible Home Time

🏛️ Transport Designs, Inc.

📍 Sanders, MT

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers & Owner Operators Company Drivers earn up to $80k per year! Owner Operators earn up to $160K per year! Flexible Home Time - No-Touch Freight - Tons of Benefits! We ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Sanders, MT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...