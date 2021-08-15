Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Seneca, SC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Seneca are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Banking Call Center Rep
🏛️ Godshall Recruiting
📍 Greenville, SC
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why you will love this job: * Small call center environment with a great team * Flexible part time hours between 8am and 7pm. * Opportunity for permanent hire! Salary: $15-16hr What your future day ...
2. Administrative Assistant
🏛️ Staffmark
📍 Westminster, SC
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Staffmark is recruiting for an Administrative Assistant in Westminster, SC. This is a part time position in a busy manufacturing plant with days/hours to be determined. Performs general clerical ...
3. Worksite Sales Specialist
🏛️ PMA USA
📍 Greenville, SC
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Washington National Insurance Company's largest American marketing partner, PMA USA, is looking for the right individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and help ...
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Greenville, SC
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
