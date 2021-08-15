Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Seneca, SC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Seneca are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Banking Call Center Rep

🏛️ Godshall Recruiting

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why you will love this job: * Small call center environment with a great team * Flexible part time hours between 8am and 7pm. * Opportunity for permanent hire! Salary: $15-16hr What your future day ...

2. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Westminster, SC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark is recruiting for an Administrative Assistant in Westminster, SC. This is a part time position in a busy manufacturing plant with days/hours to be determined. Performs general clerical ...

3. Worksite Sales Specialist

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Washington National Insurance Company's largest American marketing partner, PMA USA, is looking for the right individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and help ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...