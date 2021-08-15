Get hired! Job openings in and around Ridgecrest

(RIDGECREST, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ridgecrest.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ridgecrest:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. B2B Sales/Leadership

🏛️ Family Heritage Life

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Heritage is interviewing for sales and sales management positions. Our organization is expanding and looking for professionals who can produce at a high level and have the ability to move into ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - CVICU - $2,982 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $2,982 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN CVICU for a travel nursing job in Ridgecrest, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CVICU * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

4. Wingstop Team Member - Ridgecrest, CA

🏛️ GIMJ Investment Group - Wingstop

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wingstop is currently hiring PT & FT crew members for its Ridgecrest location. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Great candidates will have an outgoing personality, excellent work ethic ...

5. Car Wash Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Alvarez & Guiniling LLC

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Blue Rocket Express is seeking energetic, enthusiastic people to help us revolutionize the car wash industry. We have been at the forefront of the car wash industry because we understand the ...

6. CA-L&D/OB-RN - - $79.61 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $79 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**L&D/OB RN position -- Three 12-hour shifts. 36 hours per week. L&D and Couplet Care and Post Partum nurse experience **REQUIRED** PALS required within 3 months of hire.Med/Surg patient care on the ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2242 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $2,242 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Ridgecrest, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,076 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ridgecrest, CA

💰 $2,076 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Ridgecrest, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

9. Customer Service

🏛️ Fun Time Atv Rentals Inc

📍 Cantil, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assist customer's with vehicle reservations, change tires on atvs, dirt Bikes, and side by side vehicles. Find and recover broken down vehicles and customers in the local riding area. When no ...

10. Security Officer

🏛️ RODBAT MANAGEMENT INC

📍 Cantil, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RMI International is a professional private security company that is looking for responsible, courteous, and dedicated individuals to work as Security Officers. We currently have part-time position ...