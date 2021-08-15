Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Fairview

(FAIRVIEW, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fairview.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairview:

1. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Watonga, OK

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

2. Server Waiter Waitress

🏛️ Swadley's

📍 Watonga, OK

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company has grown from one small restaurant to 13 restaurant locations. Each one of them is family owned and operated. We built these restaurants as extensions of our homes. We firmly believe we ...

3. Route Drivers (Fairview)

🏛️ RRI Personnel

📍 Fairview, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Route Delivery Drivers Pay rate of $14.29 an Hour + 6% commission. RRI Personnel Solutions is a highly specialized temporary employment agency, focusing exclusively on filling positions associated ...

4. Health Care Management Nurse II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $59,437 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Enid, Oklahoma. Health Care Management Nurse II - 0848 Annual Salary : $59,437.44/ Per Year + Full State Benefits Package DHS offers free child care for all employees

5. General Dentist

🏛️ Watonga Dental

📍 Watonga, OK

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Watonga Dental is seeking a motivated and inspiring Dentist ready to treat a great community of patients in Watonga, Oklahoma! This is the perfect practice for a dentist to expand on their ...

6. Customer Success Agent

🏛️ Freedom Mortgage

📍 Cleo Springs, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Success Agents Beaverton, OR If you are a dynamic, passionate, and energetic individual with amazing customer service, then this is the opportunity for you! Apply Today! Freedom Mortgage is ...

7. LOCAL ROUTE -CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Ringwood, OK

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Local With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

8. Truck Driver OTR Hauling Sand

🏛️ CDL A Driver Recruiter

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRUCK DRIVER Call Sandra at 325-518-1021 for more details on this OTR position out of Oklahoma. I am a domestic recruiter with over 3 years of Human Resources experience and love helping people find ...

9. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Fairview, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

10. OTR Truck Driving Job

🏛️ Mid-Con Carriers Corporation

📍 Southard, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS EXPERIENCED DRIVERS CAN MAKE $75K+, HOME WEEKLY, NO TOUCH FREIGHT, FLEXIBLE DISPATCH, HIRING IN OKLAHOMA CITY, OK AREAS Call us to apply at (833) 242-8009 TRUCK DRIVER BENEFITS