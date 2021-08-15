Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairview, OK

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Fairview

Posted by 
Fairview Digest
Fairview Digest
 7 days ago

(FAIRVIEW, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Fairview.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairview:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bSOYdFn00

1. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Watonga, OK

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Server Waiter Waitress

🏛️ Swadley's

📍 Watonga, OK

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company has grown from one small restaurant to 13 restaurant locations. Each one of them is family owned and operated. We built these restaurants as extensions of our homes. We firmly believe we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Route Drivers (Fairview)

🏛️ RRI Personnel

📍 Fairview, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Route Delivery Drivers Pay rate of $14.29 an Hour + 6% commission. RRI Personnel Solutions is a highly specialized temporary employment agency, focusing exclusively on filling positions associated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Health Care Management Nurse II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $59,437 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Enid, Oklahoma. Health Care Management Nurse II - 0848 Annual Salary : $59,437.44/ Per Year + Full State Benefits Package DHS offers free child care for all employees

Click Here to Apply Now

5. General Dentist

🏛️ Watonga Dental

📍 Watonga, OK

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Watonga Dental is seeking a motivated and inspiring Dentist ready to treat a great community of patients in Watonga, Oklahoma! This is the perfect practice for a dentist to expand on their ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Success Agent

🏛️ Freedom Mortgage

📍 Cleo Springs, OK

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Success Agents Beaverton, OR If you are a dynamic, passionate, and energetic individual with amazing customer service, then this is the opportunity for you! Apply Today! Freedom Mortgage is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. LOCAL ROUTE -CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Bulk Transport

📍 Ringwood, OK

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BTC wants you to Drive Local With Us! We know, as we're sure you do too, that people get what they pay for. We want excellent, motivated drivers and our pay package reflects that desire. Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Truck Driver OTR Hauling Sand

🏛️ CDL A Driver Recruiter

📍 Enid, OK

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRUCK DRIVER Call Sandra at 325-518-1021 for more details on this OTR position out of Oklahoma. I am a domestic recruiter with over 3 years of Human Resources experience and love helping people find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Fairview, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. OTR Truck Driving Job

🏛️ Mid-Con Carriers Corporation

📍 Southard, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS EXPERIENCED DRIVERS CAN MAKE $75K+, HOME WEEKLY, NO TOUCH FREIGHT, FLEXIBLE DISPATCH, HIRING IN OKLAHOMA CITY, OK AREAS Call us to apply at (833) 242-8009 TRUCK DRIVER BENEFITS

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Fairview Digest

Fairview Digest

Fairview, OK
15
Followers
209
Post
978
Views
ABOUT

With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watonga, OK
City
Fairview, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Truck Drivers#Restaurants#Llc Watonga#Rri Personnel Solutions#Health Care Management#Dhs#Watonga Dental#Freedom Mortgage#Btc#Otr#Human Resources#Cdl#K#Home Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy