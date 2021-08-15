Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Lawton, OK) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.
1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Lawton, OK
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
2. Remote Call Center Representative
🏛️ InfoCision - Work at Home
📍 Lawton, OK
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Join our Growing Virtual Call Center Team Work from home in one of our growing virtual call-center teams within Commercial-Sales or Fundraising! Now hiring in 28 states across the US. · In our ...
3. Satellite Installation Technician
🏛️ Allpro Satellites
📍 Lawton, OK
💰 $1,600 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are currently seeking reliable and energetic individuals to join our team of Satellite Installation Technicians! This is a remote field technician position in which you will install, service and ...
4. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)
🏛️ Varsity Tutors
📍 Lawton, OK
💰 $35 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...
