Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Huber Heights

(HUBER HEIGHTS, OH) Companies in Huber Heights are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Huber Heights:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Dayton, OH

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

2. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Dayton, OH

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Note: We do have a lead purchase program available , however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION . We have 200,000 REQUEST from Potential Client's in our Inventory and THEY need to be ...

3. Maintenance Shift Manager

🏛️ Orion Talent

📍 Franklin, OH

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orion Talent, the nation s largest military recruiting firm, is currently recruiting transitioning or former military professionals for a Maintenance Shift Manager. Location: Middletown, OH (Dayton ...

4. Senior Customer Engineer - Kettering, OH (Remote)

🏛️ Orion Global Managed Services US Inc

📍 Kettering, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**This role is a contract to permanent role** There will be a 6-month trial period at a rate of up to $25 per hour. After the 6-month trial period, if both sides agree the role will transition to a W2 ...

5. Yard Jockey - CDL A - Local | Vandalia, OH

🏛️ TransForce

📍 Dayton, OH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description TransForce is seeking Class A Yard Jockey Drivers inVandalia, OH * $21.50 per Hour plus Benefits & Home Daily * All shifts available - Monday thru Friday * Drivers average 8 to 11 ...

6. Overnight Installer

🏛️ Footprint Retail Services

📍 Dayton, OH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Job Title: Project Installer / Non-ExemptAdditional Info: $21.00 per hour 32-40 hours per week for the duration of the temporary projectWho is footprint solutions? Footprint solutions is ...

7. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Operations

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Fairborn, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $20.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

8. Hardware/Parts Assembler

🏛️ Clopay Corporation

📍 Troy, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hardware/Parts Assembler FULL-TIME $18.50/hr Riveting and assembling commercial garage door track and torsion springs according to customer specifications. Printing daily orders; pulling and ...

9. Shipping Dock Associate

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Tipp City, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark is looking for an experienced shipping dock associate for one of our world-class clients in the Tipp City, Ohio area. Penske Logistics in Tipp City, OH is hiring exclusively through our ...

10. Overnight Merchandiser

🏛️ Footprint Retail Services

📍 Dayton, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Job Title: MerchandiserAdditional Info: $16.00 per hour + 40 hours per week for the duration of the projectWho is footprint solutions? Footprint solutions is a nationally recognized ...