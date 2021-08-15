Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Work remotely in Lafayette — these positions are open now

Lafayette Digest
 7 days ago

(Lafayette, LA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Remote Call Center Representative

🏛️ InfoCision - Work at Home

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our Growing Virtual Call Center Team Work from home in one of our growing virtual call-center teams within Commercial-Sales or Fundraising! Now hiring in 28 states across the US. · The ...

4. Licensed Inbound Sales Work From Home

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Active Property & Casualty or Personal Lines license required This position doesn't provide training to obtain a license, so you must have an active license to sell insurance to be hired into this ...

5. Outside Sales Representative - Southwest Louisiana Solar Energy

🏛️ Solar Alternatives

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join the clean energy revolution! Solar Alternatives, the Southeast's leading renewable energy company, is seeking an experienced sales consultant and one-call closer for remote, in-home and in ...

6. Sales Associate WORK FROM HOME and THRIVE!!

🏛️ The Toyer Agency

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $192,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these times have you seen your income go down? Are you concern with increasing spikes and whether or not your ability to work will continue? If you are looking for a different industry, the ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Online Elementary School Math Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Lafayette, LA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Elementary School Math Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity ...

Lafayette Digest

With Lafayette Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

