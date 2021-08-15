These Harrisonburg companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Harrisonburg, VA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Harrisonburg? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Fireplace Installer

🏛️ ACME STOVE CO

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ACME STOVE AND FIREPLACE CENTER OF HARRISONBURG NOW HIRING FULL TIME FIREPLACE INSTALLER -Must have minimal carpentry experience -Able to lift heavy items -Must be hard working and willing to learn ...

2. Truck Driver Home Weekly 800 to 1400 per wk Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Charlottesville, VA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Details Pay $800 to $1400 per week Home Weekly Runs - (Recent Grads Welcome to this position, will be will a trainer for 3 to 4 weeks - Regional Routes) Available Trucks 2018 to 2021 M5W Transport ...

3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

6. CDL Truck Drivers - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Virginia

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally ...

7. Warehouse Order Selector - NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED!

🏛️ LSC Communications

📍 Harrisonburg, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $13.00 an hour for day shift with a $1.00 an hour shift differential for evening shift. **During our summer season, you will earn an additional $1.00 on the hour, for a base rate of ...

8. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Charlottesville, VA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...