El Centro, CA

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in El Centro

El Centro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(EL CENTRO, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in El Centro.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in El Centro:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOYW1a00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Director/DO

🏛️ Samuel Contract Staffing

📍 Calexico, CA

💰 $125 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Director opening in Calexico, California. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com We have an open position for a Medical Director to join us 4 hours a week in Calexico, CA

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2712.22 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $2,712 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in El Centro, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2712 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2410.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $2,410 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in El Centro, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2410 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,355 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $2,355 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in El Centro, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,314 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $2,314 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in El Centro, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

🏛️ Legacy Personnel Inc.

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need to fill the LVN position at the State Prison of Centinela, CA. For more info, please contact Christine (408) 755-2141 call/text or email me christine @legacypersonnel.com Requirements: * Must ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Hospice Marketer

🏛️ Aria Hospice for Veterans

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job details · Salary $60,000 - $100,000 a year · Job Type - Full time About Aria Hospice Aria Hospice is a multi-county corporation, owned and operated by a disabled veteran with over 40 years of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Hospice MSW Imperial County

🏛️ Aria Hospice for Veterans, Imperial County

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HOSPICE SOCIAL WORKER (MSW) Per-Diem Imperial County Aria Hospice is the only hospice in Imperial and San Diego counties that is recognized by the Veteran's Affairs Office as a Service-Disabled ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Medical Biller

🏛️ W. Dodson Creighton MD Inc

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Billing Specialist to join our team! Responsibilities: * Scrubbing of medical claims prior to submission for payment * Submitting claims to appropriate insurance companies

Click Here to Apply Now

El Centro, CA
ABOUT

With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

