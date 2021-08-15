Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Fergus Falls

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Fergus Falls.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fergus Falls:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Fergus Falls, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...

3. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Elizabeth, MN

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

4. SALES REPRESENTATIVE

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location:Wahpeton, ND Salary Range: $65,000 - $75,000 (annually) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes ...

5. Traveling Industrial Painters and Sandblasters

🏛️ Allen Blasting and Coating

📍 Fergus Falls, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Allen Blasting and Coating is a premier Industrial Sandblasting and Coating contractor and we are looking to invest in applicants who are looking for a career in the industrial painting ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Wahpeton, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Controls Engineer

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Fergus Falls, MN

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Controls Engineer needed! Growing company with great full benefits and bonus program! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Greg Smith Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

8. Social Worker Supervisor

🏛️ Grant County Human Resources

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grant County, an Equal Opportunity Employer, is currently accepting applications for the position of a full-time Social Worker Supervisor, emphasizing in Child Protection. Required qualifications ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Fergus Falls, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Elbow Lake, MN

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Elbow Lake, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 09 ...