Limon, CO

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Limon

Limon Post
Limon Post
 7 days ago

(LIMON, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Limon.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Limon:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bSOYTNP00

1. Full-Time Occupational Therapist (OT) - Genoa CO

🏛️ OTJobs.com

📍 Genoa, CO

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ProCare Therapy is seeking a passionate Occupational Therapist this upcoming school year for a contract position located near the Genoa, Colorado area. As a ProCare employee, you will be paid on a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Restaurant Team Member Crew 5498

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (AO)

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available for FT and PT employees! * Flexible Scheduling * Flynn Family Fund - Taking Care of our Own! * FRG Benefit ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Appliance Repair Technician

🏛️ Puls

📍 Deer Trail, CO

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a National In-Home Services Company in rapid expansion and looking for experienced Appliance Technicians that want to make great money every week and have the freedom to work as much or as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Diesel Technician - Earn $25.25-$28.55/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Henderson, CO

📍 Deer Trail, CO

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Diesel Technicians Earn $25.25 - $28.55 Per Hour + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position Overview: To provide timely, quality ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Ramah, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Home 2-3 Days/Week - Earn $250/Day

🏛️ Navajo Express - Colorado Regional

📍 Simla, CO

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Experienced CDL-A Team Drivers! New Opportunity - Out & Back Runs + Home 2-3 Days/Week Our growth and commitment to our drivers continues in 2021, with big plans on the horizon. This year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Limon, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Denver, CO

📍 Agate, CO

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Limon Post

Limon Post

Limon, CO
ABOUT

With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

