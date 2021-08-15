Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Nevada

(NEVADA, MO) Companies in Nevada are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nevada:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4248 per week in MO

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Drivers Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business for ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Retail Team Member

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

5. Maintenance Technician - Harrisonville, MO

Job Description:

The Maintenance Technician will be accountable for handling packaging line Preventative Maintenance, work orders/equipment repairs, and line improvement as well as some general facility or processing ...

6. Outside Sales Representative

Job Description:

We are seeking growth minded Outside Sales Reps to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while achieving ...

7. Warehouse Worker - Amazon Hiring Now!

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : Up to $15.50 Join Amazon and become part of the dedicated team that makes sure customers ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3900 / Week

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Nevada, MO. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $3900 ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,577 per week

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Nevada, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...