Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada, MO

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Nevada

Posted by 
Nevada News Watch
Nevada News Watch
 7 days ago

(NEVADA, MO) Companies in Nevada are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nevada:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bSOYSUg00

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4248 per week in MO

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $4,248 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Lenexa, KS

📍 Rich Hill, MO

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Drivers Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Maintenance Technician - Harrisonville, MO

🏛️ Church & Dwight

📍 Butler, MO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Maintenance Technician will be accountable for handling packaging line Preventative Maintenance, work orders/equipment repairs, and line improvement as well as some general facility or processing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking growth minded Outside Sales Reps to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while achieving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse Worker - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Jasper, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate : Up to $15.50 Join Amazon and become part of the dedicated team that makes sure customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3900 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $3,900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Nevada, MO. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $3900 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,577 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $3,577 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Nevada, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Nevada News Watch

Nevada News Watch

Nevada, MO
47
Followers
161
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nevada News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nevada, MO
State
Nevada State
City
Harrisonville, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Mo Nomad Health Nevada#Nomad Health#Ryder Lenexa#Ks Rich Hill#Dashers#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home#Mo Church Dwight Butler#Preventative Maintenance#Warehouse Worker Amazon#Vivian#Totalmed Staffing#Cdl#Drivers Earn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy