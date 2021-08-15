Start immediately with these jobs in Kittanning

(Kittanning, PA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Kittanning-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Amazon Package Sorter - Immediate Hire ( Sign On Bonus)

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Allison Park, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Pittsburgh, PA Coraopolis, PA Sewickley, PA Hourly pay rate: Up to $17.50 Immediate openings ...

2. Custodian - Sign on Bonus

🏛️ SBM Management

📍 Indianola, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview SBM Management is looking for a Custodian to help them shine! We are searching for a hardworking dependable individual to join the team as our company continues to grow! We have an immediate ...

3. Custodian - On Call

🏛️ SBM Management

📍 Indianola, PA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview SBM Management is looking for a Custodian to help them shine! We are searching for a hardworking dependable individual to join the team as our company continues to grow! We have an immediate ...

4. Retail Supervisor - Leechburg, PA, United States - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Leechburg, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive On The Spot Hire Located at Leechburg, PA, United States WE OFFER A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel ...

5. Delivery Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Kittanning, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description How does an average of $15-$20 per hour sound? Our drivers can make that and more between their hourly wage, daily mileage reimbursement and TIPS! Buckle up, hit the open road, and start ...

6. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers, Immediately Hiring!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ford City, PA

💰 $1,444 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,211-$1,444 WEEKLY **PAY $62,961-$75,087*Top CPM: 0.37*Effective Pay / Mile: $0.37*CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *34 Hour Reset Weekly* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated Account located in Fontana, CA ...

7. Airport Retail Associate - Hudson News - Leechburg, PA, United States - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Leechburg, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Paid COVID Vaccine Incentive On The Spot Hire Located at Leechburg, PA, United States $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! GROW With US! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over ...