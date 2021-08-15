Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Storm Lake

(STORM LAKE, IA) Companies in Storm Lake are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Storm Lake:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Rehabilitation - $3,215 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Holstein, IA

💰 $3,215 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Rehabilitation for a travel nursing job in Holstein, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Rehabilitation * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09 ...

2. Project Manager-Water/Wastewater exp

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Cherokee, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Project Manager-Water/Wastewater exp If you are a Project Manager with experience in municipal water or commercial projects, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us Growing company looking for a ...

3. Quality Control Inspector

🏛️ Consolidated Machine & Tool

📍 Paullina, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Information Consolidated Machine & Tool (CMT) and its 13 locations specialize in precision machining, fabrication, and assembly highly engineered components. With over 175 years of combined ...

4. Manufacturing - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be hired fast? We're now hiring immediately for our Manufacturing job in Spencer, Iowa 51301. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $15 - $17/hour ...

5. Part-time Job Center Representative - Storm Lake

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a job where you can help others in your community? While most people only know us for our convenient donation centers and affordable thrift stores, we are so much more. By ...

6. Direct Support Professional (DSP), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS)

🏛️ Imagine the Possibilities

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TITLE Direct Support Professional (DSP), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) Description The Direct Support Professional, DSP at Imagine the Possibilities is instrumental in our mission to empower ...

7. Seasonal Repair Specialist -$17/hour_M-S, 21-2261

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a certified Safelite Repair Specialist I, you will utilize our industry-leading technology to complete vehicle glass repairs. You will champion the Safelite Spirit with your can-do attitude ...

8. READY MIX DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate starting at: $19.24 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and ...

9. ENT job in IA

🏛️ Archway Physician Recruitment

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Otolaryngology opening in Spencer, Iowa. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com ENT opening in Iowa * Located in ***Spencer, IA*** - 98m from Sioux City; 191m from Des Moines ...

10. Class A CDL Driver Home Weekly

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 6 months experience for a home weekly dedicated position! * Annual expected earnings $60,000-$80,000 (Guaranteed $1000.00/week) * Annual expected ...