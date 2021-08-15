Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Storm Lake, IA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Storm Lake

Posted by 
Storm Lake News Beat
Storm Lake News Beat
 7 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) Companies in Storm Lake are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Storm Lake:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bSOYQjE00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Rehabilitation - $3,215 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Holstein, IA

💰 $3,215 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Rehabilitation for a travel nursing job in Holstein, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Rehabilitation * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Project Manager-Water/Wastewater exp

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Cherokee, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Project Manager-Water/Wastewater exp If you are a Project Manager with experience in municipal water or commercial projects, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us Growing company looking for a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Quality Control Inspector

🏛️ Consolidated Machine & Tool

📍 Paullina, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Information Consolidated Machine & Tool (CMT) and its 13 locations specialize in precision machining, fabrication, and assembly highly engineered components. With over 175 years of combined ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Manufacturing - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Want to be hired fast? We're now hiring immediately for our Manufacturing job in Spencer, Iowa 51301. What We Offer * Weekly Pay of $15 - $17/hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part-time Job Center Representative - Storm Lake

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a job where you can help others in your community? While most people only know us for our convenient donation centers and affordable thrift stores, we are so much more. By ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Direct Support Professional (DSP), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS)

🏛️ Imagine the Possibilities

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TITLE Direct Support Professional (DSP), Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) Description The Direct Support Professional, DSP at Imagine the Possibilities is instrumental in our mission to empower ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Seasonal Repair Specialist -$17/hour_M-S, 21-2261

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a certified Safelite Repair Specialist I, you will utilize our industry-leading technology to complete vehicle glass repairs. You will champion the Safelite Spirit with your can-do attitude ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. READY MIX DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Storm Lake, IA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate starting at: $19.24 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. ENT job in IA

🏛️ Archway Physician Recruitment

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Otolaryngology opening in Spencer, Iowa. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com ENT opening in Iowa * Located in ***Spencer, IA*** - 98m from Sioux City; 191m from Des Moines ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Driver Home Weekly

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Spencer, IA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 6 months experience for a home weekly dedicated position! * Annual expected earnings $60,000-$80,000 (Guaranteed $1000.00/week) * Annual expected ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake, IA
25
Followers
159
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Storm Lake News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Spencer, IA
City
Holstein, IA
City
Storm Lake, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Center#Travel Nursing#Vivian Health#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Rehabilitation#Cybercoders Cherokee#Ia#Dsp#Hcbs#Possibilities#Gcc#Doccafe Com Ent#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy