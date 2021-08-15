Hiring Now: These roles are open in Prescott

(PRESCOTT, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Prescott companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Prescott:

1. Part-Time or Full-Time Physician - Adult Primary Care

🏛️ CHS Recruiting

📍 Prescott Valley, AZ

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Internal Medicine opening in Prescott Valley, Arizona. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com OPEN POSITION: * Physician, Primary Care * Open to J1 Visa Candidates SCHEDULE ...

2. Licensed Clinical Social Worker

🏛️ Catalytic Health Partners

📍 Prescott, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a LCSW to work in our integrated program model seeing members in their homes to teach them coping skills, assess readiness for treatment, and navigation of the substance use treatment ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,915 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Prescott, AZ

💰 $2,915 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Prescott, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility

4. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2780 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Prescott, AZ

💰 $2,780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CareerStaff Unlimited is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Prescott, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration ...

5. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2350/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Cottonwood, AZ

💰 $2,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2228 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Prescott, AZ

💰 $2,228 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Prescott, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Travel Nurse - Tele RN - Cottonwood, AZ

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Cottonwood, AZ

💰 $1,960 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel MS/Tele Registered Nurse (RN) in Cottonwood, AZ Earn $1,960/week gross pay for this MS/Tele position while living in Cottonwood, AZ!! Job Details * 36 hours week: * $1,960/weekly gross ...

8. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Prescott, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

9. Registered Nurse

🏛️ Mingus Mountain Academy

📍 Prescott Valley, AZ

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to make a difference in the lives of our youth? Do you want a supportive work environment? Do you want to be part of leading a youth and young adults to personal victory and success ...

10. Phlebotomist Contract Paying $1,100 weekly after taxes Cottonwood AZ

🏛️ Alegiant Healthcare

📍 Cottonwood, AZ

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay is 1,100.00 weekly after taxes - Night Shift Monday - Friday 04:00-12:30 or 05:00-13:00 Weekends may be included. Shifts may increase to 4x10s. No Call. Phlebotomy certification not required