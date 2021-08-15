Cancel
Parksville, KY

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Parksville require no experience

Parksville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Parksville, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Parksville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSOYOD000

1. Entry-Level Technician

🏛️ Cronin Hyundai

📍 Nicholasville, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cronin Automotive has been serving the tri-state area for over 75 years! We are thrilled that our company is growing yet AGAIN and offering many new positions. Cronin Automotive has been family owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Difference Makers

📍 Liberty, KY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Difference Makers sales team is growing, and we are looking for someone with a track of record of proven success as a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Volt

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Build your Future with Volt! *Immediately Hiring* No Experience Necessary* Earn $14.25 to 14.75 /hr* depending on shift *Weekly Pay*Benefits*Clean & Safe Environment* Volt is immediately hiring ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Printing Case Maker - Entry Level - $15 Per Hour Starting

🏛️ Sheridan Group Inc. company

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sheridan Kentucky (SKY) is a leader in the manufacturing of hardcover and softcover books. SKY is currently searching for a Case Maker Operator. The Case Maker Operator is responsible for running ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

