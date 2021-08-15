Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Parksville require no experience

(Parksville, KY) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Parksville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry-Level Technician

🏛️ Cronin Hyundai

📍 Nicholasville, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cronin Automotive has been serving the tri-state area for over 75 years! We are thrilled that our company is growing yet AGAIN and offering many new positions. Cronin Automotive has been family owned ...

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Difference Makers

📍 Liberty, KY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Difference Makers sales team is growing, and we are looking for someone with a track of record of proven success as a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and can ...

5. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ Volt

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Build your Future with Volt! *Immediately Hiring* No Experience Necessary* Earn $14.25 to 14.75 /hr* depending on shift *Weekly Pay*Benefits*Clean & Safe Environment* Volt is immediately hiring ...

6. Printing Case Maker - Entry Level - $15 Per Hour Starting

🏛️ Sheridan Group Inc. company

📍 Danville, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sheridan Kentucky (SKY) is a leader in the manufacturing of hardcover and softcover books. SKY is currently searching for a Case Maker Operator. The Case Maker Operator is responsible for running ...