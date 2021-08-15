Cancel
Havre, MT

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Havre

Posted by 
Havre Digest
(HAVRE, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Havre companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Havre:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $3,276 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Havre, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery

2. Sales Associate

🏛️ Proactive Dealer Solutions

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tilleman Motor Company is seeking sales associates to join their team! Be a part of a successful team at this family owned and operated dealership where you can earn the opportunity to grow your ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - COVID19 - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $1,625 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Havre, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Havre, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

6. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

7. Sales Representative

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Sales Representative- $500 Sign On Bonus! We need outgoing full time Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the best solution for our ...

8. Travel Medical Lab Technician - COVID19 - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Havre, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

9. Bike Assembler

🏛️ NW Service Enterprises, Inc. Professional Assembly

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NW Service Enterprises, Inc, professional assembly services is looking for assemblers to build Bikes!! in local stores of a large national retail chain. Training is at $15 per hour for up to a week ...

10. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

🏛️ MercTrucking

📍 Havre, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...

ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

