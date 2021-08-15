These Grand Rapids companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Grand Rapids, MI) Looking to get your foot in the door in Grand Rapids? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Certified Labs

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thank you for exploring a career with Certified Labs. We have an immediate need for an ambitious, entry level , outside sales position in the Grand Rapids, MI area. As you grow with us, your earnings ...

2. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. Midwest Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ TouchPoint360 | In-Store Retail Execution and Consulting

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Touchpoint360 is looking for recent graduates, empty nesters, and travel partners in the Midwest! We need Merchandisers who take pride in completing resets and enjoy merchandising! Job ...

5. Shipping Helper- 1st Shift

🏛️ Quality Aluminum Acquisition LLC

📍 Hastings, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Quality Aluminum Products (QAP) in Hastings, MI is actively seeking a hard-working full-time Entry-level Shipping Helper / Warehouse Worker to pick, pack, and load our quality products and send them ...

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Grand Rapids, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DGR8 grand rapids, MI (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DGR8 - grand rapids - 3415 Northridge ...