A job on your schedule? These Poughkeepsie positions offer flexible hours

(Poughkeepsie, NY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Poughkeepsie-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Amazon Delivery Driver - $17.50/ Hr - Danbury CT

🏛️ Quickfire Logistics

📍 Danbury, CT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

APPLY TODAY AND SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL INTERVIEW AS A FULL TIME OR PART TIME ASSOCIATE DELIVERING AMAZON PACKAGES. We're making on the spot job offers! (All job offers contingent on meeting eligibility ...

2. Library Clerk at Butterfield Library

🏛️ Johanna Reinhardt

📍 Cold Spring, NY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The Julia L. Butterfield Memorial Library in Cold Spring, NY seeks a part-time library clerk, 5 to 8 hours a week to start, which includes evenings and weekends, with the opportunity for advancement

3. Seasonal Retail Team Member - SUNY New Paltz Bookstore F1651

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 New Paltz, NY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $12.50 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Poughkeepsie, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

5. Administrative Assistant - Part Time

🏛️ A.R. Mazzotta Employment Specialists

📍 Danbury, CT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE NEED - Desirable Danbury organization has a long-term contract opening for a part time Administrative Assistant. Our client will provide you with a welcoming, safe working environment. All ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Poughkeepsie, NY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Poughkeepsie, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...