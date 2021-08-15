Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Marshfield.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marshfield:

1. MP3 Insurance Agents & Agencies - We've Fixed Your Biggest Marketing Issues

🏛️ Asurea Insurance Services

📍 Abbotsford, WI

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organization Description: No Cold Calling. Unique Sales and Ownership/Equity Opportunity. Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make $100,000+/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $3,911 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Marshfield, WI

💰 $3,911 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * ...

3. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $3200/week- Wausau, WI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Wausau, WI

💰 $3,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Marshfield, WI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

5. Automotive Sales Consultant

🏛️ Kocourek Honda of Stevens Point-

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Sales Consultant you will be responsible for treating each and every guest as if they were family. You are responsible for assisting guests during their car buying experience to identify their ...

6. Territory Manager (JOB ID #11852614)

🏛️ Tuma Agencies

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have a consistent record of growth--year after year! Our successful, experienced team will help you excel professionally and find personal fulfillment in your career, while building financial ...

7. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Ultimate Choice Staffing LLC

📍 Vesper, WI

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician We are currently seeking a Maintenance Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for completing work orders and other required tasks. Hours: Typically will be 3p ...

8. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Casual Dining establishment has an immediate need for an amazing General Manager to lead and guide the team. This individual will be the driving force to keeping the culture of the restaurant alive ...

9. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Capstone Logisitcs

📍 Stevens Point, WI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Warehouse Selector/Unloader Stevens Point, WI Join our growing team! We are looking for motivated individuals who want to further their career in warehousing with Capstone Logistics. Capstone ...

10. Certified Veterinary Technician

🏛️ Clark County Humane Society

📍 Neillsville, WI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FixaPet is hiring! We are seeking a full-time Certified Veterinary Technician (CVT) to add to our growing staff and expanding programs! FixaPet is a HQHVSN program sponsored by the Clark County ...