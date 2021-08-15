Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Butte

(BUTTE, MT) Companies in Butte are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Butte:

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Butte, MT

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

2. MT - RN Med/Surg - Nights/Days Varied - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MT Med/Surg RN. night/day varied . Must have strong Med Surg/Critical Care experience; Epic experience preferred. Shift: Days/nights - varied as needed Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Med ...

3. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2720/week- Butte, MT

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Butte, MT

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

4. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Butte, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

5. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Butte, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Northwestern Energy

📍 Butte, MT

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING: JOB REQUISITION #3381 POSTING DATES: August 9, 2021 through August 23, 2021 Title Customer Service Representative Department/Division Customer Care Work ...

7. Hands-on Care Needed For My Loved One In Butte

🏛️ Care.com

📍 Butte, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About who needs care: Gentleman who is 87 years old with advanced dementia. He no longer walks. He needs help with moves and eating, dressing, changing and bathing. About the care needs: Someone ...

8. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Butte, MT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you available any day, any time, 40 hours a week? We start at $12.00 an hour! McDonalds and its independent franchisees care about their employees and thats why we provide them with an ...

9. Senior Electrical/ Controls Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Butte, MT

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Electrical/ Controls Engineer If you are a Senior Electrical/ Controls Engineer with experience, please read on! Located in Southwest Montana, we are a dynamic, growing, new product ...

10. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2540/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Anaconda, MT

💰 $2,540 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...