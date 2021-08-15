A job on your schedule? These Columbus positions offer flexible hours

(Columbus, MS) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Columbus-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. $900-$1100 a month, part time, night job

🏛️ Retriever Valet Trash Service LLC

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $45 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Call 901-849-6967 for more info. Company Description We are looking for someone who needs extra income and wants to get a little exercise while making great money for the work!

2. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Part-Time Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This Over-the-Road part-time truck driver position features flexible scheduling work as little as 7 days per month and earnings up to $0.48 per mile*. Truckers in this CDL driving job will haul 95 ...

3. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey of Child and Adolescent Well-Being (Vernon, AL)

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Vernon, AL

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $17.92 per hour plus $4.23 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $22.15 per hour! RTI International (RTI) is currently seeking Part-Time Field Representatives in certain ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 West Point, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Bus Driver Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in West Point, MS At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer ...

6. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Starkville, MS

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...