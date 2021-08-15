Job alert: These jobs are open in Shaniko

(SHANIKO, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Shaniko.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Shaniko:

1. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

2. CNA 1 or CNA 2 Medical Surgical (Full Time Nights)

🏛️ StCharles

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA1 or CNA2) provides patient and family focused care as part of the health care team in accordance with the St. Charles Health System mission, philosophy, policies ...

3. Production Manager

🏛️ GVB Biopharma

📍 Grass Valley, OR

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Optimize overall product flow and quality in a safe manner to meet company production objectives through effective and efficient use of resources such as machines, methods, personnel. ESSENTIAL ...

4. Experienced Technician

🏛️ Subaru of Bend

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calling all Super Star Automotive Technicians! Are you an experienced automotive technician? Are Diagnostics your specialty? Are you a fast & efficient technician? Do you have at least 3-5 years of ...

5. CDL Team Drivers - Home Weekly - Earn $50k-$80k/Year + $7,500 Sign-On

🏛️ AutoZone - Pasco

📍 Condon, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AutoZone is Now Hiring Class A CDL Team Drivers! Earn Up to $80k Yearly - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus AutoZone, Inc., the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and ...

6. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

7. Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Great Home Time

🏛️ SYGMA - Portland Trainees

📍 Tygh Valley, OR

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Entry Level Trainee Drivers in Portland, OR No CDL Required - Will Train - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out Average $78k+/year for CDL-A Drivers! Every day, the country's most ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2778.75 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $2,778 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Madras, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3070.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $3,070 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Madras, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3070 ...

10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $3132 per week in OR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Madras, OR

💰 $3,132 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...