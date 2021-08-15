Cancel
Pryor, OK

Get hired! Job openings in and around Pryor

Posted by 
Pryor News Beat
 7 days ago

(PRYOR, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Pryor companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pryor:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOYCcI00

1. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Claremore, OK

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Associate Dentist

🏛️ ETS Dental

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: tm819491BAOKLocation: Broken Arrow, OK Full-time, Associate Dentist opportunity now available in Broken Arrow, OK. We are seeking a driven, enthusiastic, growth minded, committed doctor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Regional Truck Driver Job in Tahlequah, OK

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Tahlequah, OK

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Regional Truck Driver Job - Tahlequah, Oklahoma TOTAL Success for Truck Drivers $2,500 Solo Sign-On Bonus SOLO DRIVERS * 36¢ to 45¢ per mile based on experience (3 years with no ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Senior Software Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Software Engineer Job Title: Senior Software Engineer Job Location: Broken Arrow, OK Job Salary: $85-100K DOE Requirements: 1.) 5+ years professional software development experience 2.) 5+ ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Agency Producer

🏛️ KAYLEE ALLEN-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Kaylee Allen Farmers Insurance Agency is looking for ambitious people excited to join our sales team. As an agency producer, our will be responsible for selling Home, Life, Auto, Specialty, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Accounting & Payroll Specialist

🏛️ Accounting Principals

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work with an established company in a casual office setting! In this role you will handle a mix of accounting duties, including payables, receivables and payroll. The pay rate for this position is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Call Center Inbound Sales Associates

🏛️ Avantive Solutions

📍 Claremore, OK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Avantive Solutions strives to provide employees with an experience like no other while nurturing a Purpose Driven Culture and meaningful career path. If you consider yourself a goal-oriented, out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Machine Operator

🏛️ Abundant Solutions

📍 Claremore, OK

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Machine Operator Responsibilities: * Slitter Operator - cutting down rolls to order * Ensuring QC Requirements: * Must be able to stand for 12 hour shifts * Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Claremore, OK

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3301.92 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Claremore, OK

💰 $3,301 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Claremore, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/26/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Pryor News Beat

ABOUT

With Pryor News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

