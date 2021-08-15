Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Jennings

(JENNINGS, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Jennings.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jennings:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Jennings, LA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Jennings, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/23 ...

2. Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $3708 per week in LA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $3,708 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Perfect Sales Job! Make over $1500 a week part time!

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $144,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals to become their own boss in a very lucrative and expanding market.... Both PART-TIME and FULL-TIME positions available. Would you like to control your income instead of ...

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

5. Road Technician

🏛️ Abell & Son, Inc.

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Experienced equipment technician capable of working on Ag and CE machinery * Self motivated * Clean driving record * Good customer relation skills * Reliable and respectful * Need to be able to ...

6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Jennings, LA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Jennings, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/23 ...

7. Virtual Insurance Sales (WE TRAIN)

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Lake Charles, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2947.32 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crowley, LA

💰 $2,947 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crowley, LA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2947 ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2663.64 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crowley, LA

💰 $2,663 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crowley, LA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2663 ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,646 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Crowley, LA

💰 $2,646 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Crowley, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP